BBM: Teaching a vocation

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to invest in Filipino teachers and the country’s education system.

Speaking during the Department of Education’s Basic Education Report 2023 at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay Ctiy, Marcos recognized the important role Filipino teachers play.

“Our teachers are there because it is a vocation. Teachers do not become teachers because it is their job. Teachers do not become teachers because they want to become rich. Teachers become teachers because they have to. It is a vocation,” Marcos said.

“And it is up to us to support them in that effort because they feel the need to educate young people. And we are blessed that we have such teachers and we should hold them close and do all we can to support them so that they can do, to the best of their ability, what they have pledged to do.”

To achieve this, Marcos said he is looking into offering multiple opportunities to meet the personal and professional needs of teachers so that they can effectively perform their roles.

He also vowed to build infrastructure that will provide learners, teachers and the entire academic sector with a healthy, safe, and conducive learning environment.

For learners, he said, the government will provide “the right tools and mechanisms in their day-to-day schooling” that are adaptable to new technologies and innovations.

As the government comes up with a long-term vision and forward-thinking solutions for the education sector, the President emphasized that the government cannot execute the task alone.