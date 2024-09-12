Alday catches fire, drops 43

Rizal Xentromall banked on Alwyn Alday to subdue also-ran Imus, 103-92, and boost its playoff bid in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

Nueva Ecija battered Sarangani, 117-80, and Biñan Tatak Gel dumped Iloilo, 97-67, in the other games of the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Alday tallied a career-high and MPBL season-high 43 points, spiked by seven triples, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to earn the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors and power the Rizal Golden Coolers to a 14-12 record, good for the No. 8 spot in the North Division.

No other Golden Cooler scored in double figures with Jeric Serrano and John Winfred Gob contributing eight points each.

Imus, which tumbled to 1-24, got 36 points, spiced by 10 triples, seven rebounds and three assists from Jameson Hiro and 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals from Nemesis dela Cruz.

Rizal is contesting the eighth and last playoff seat in the North with Quezon City and Valenzuela, both with 12-13 slates.

Newcomer Abra (15-9) and Caloocan (14-9) are virtually assured of advancing to the North playoffs with early qualifiers and overall leaders San Juan (24-1), Pampanga (25-2) and Nueva Ecija (22-3). Manila (17-8) and Pasay (17-9) have also secured their spots in the quarterfinal round.