Abra vice mayor survives slay try

BAGUIO CITY — Vice Mayor Noel Menor Bisares of Pidigan, Abra was shot by two unidentified gunmen Thursday morning at Barangau Pamutic, Pidigan, Abra.

The Pidigan police received a call from the wife of the victim informing them about the shooting prompting them to rush to the area.

Initial investigation showed Bisares, 56, was sitting inside their hardware supply store at around 8:40 a.m. when a motorcycle riding-in-tandem stopped infront of the establishment. The back-rider went inside the store and shot the vice mayor several times.

The suspects fled to an unknown direction after shooting Bisares.

The victim was rushed by his family members to the Northside hospital at Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

Bisares sustained gunshot wounds on his right shoulder and arm.

The police suspect that the weapon used is Cal. 45. The law enforcers conducted a hot pursuit to catch the suspects. Deeper investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the shooting.