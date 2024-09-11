UST Angelicum College names 13th Rector and President

Rev. Fr. John Stephen Polonan Besa, Order of Preachers (OP), has been appointed as the 13th Rector and President of UST Angelicum College, bringing a deep commitment to the Dominican pillars of Prayer, Study, Community, and Service. The new commander-in-chief of the academic institution embodies a life faithful to the example of St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the OP in 1216.

While considered relatively young for his new role, Fr. Besa has led a life profoundly shaped by his vocation. His journey began with an early influence of prayer, guided by the example of his parents and the Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary in Capiz.

His dedication to the Study of faith is reflected in his academic background. Fr. Besa was educated in Catholic institutions, attending St. Matthew’s Academy in Rizal for elementary education and Our Lady of Fatima in Capiz for secondary education. He pursued higher education at the Philippine Dominican Center of Institutional Studies, earning an AB Philosophy degree in 2006.

He later completed his Bachelor in Sacred Theology in 2012 at the Ecclesiastical Faculties of the University of Santo Tomas and earned a Master of Arts in Preaching from the Philippine Dominican Center of Institutional Studies in 2015.

Fr. Besa's commitment to Community life has been evident since his entry into the Pre-Novitiate on 11 June, 2000, in Calamba, Laguna. His path to priesthood included his Vestition on 12 April, 2003, and his simple and solemn professions on 12 October, 2009, and 12 October, 2012, respectively. He was ordained a Deacon on 8 December, 2013, and began his priestly ministry following his ordination in November 2014, at Sto. Domingo Church.

His service in the Dominican Order is marked by a variety of roles. From July 2015 to April 2016, he served as Assistant Director of Aspirants in the Dominican Pre-Novitiate in Calamba, Laguna. His tenure in St. Vincent Ferrer Parish on Camiguin Island in Cagayan Province saw him as a Resident Missionary from May 2016 to May 2018, Parish Priest from May 2016 to May 2017, and Parochial Vicar from June 2017 to May 2018. Fr. Besa returned to Manila in 2018 to become the Director for Religious Affairs of Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

In 2021, he took on the role of School Principal at Angelicum School Iloilo (ASIL) during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership and innovative approach led to significant improvements and changes at ASIL, setting the stage for a new era for the legacy school in Western Visayas.

UST Angelicum College, known for its pioneering role in non-graded Basic Education and its commitment to lifelong learning, welcomes Fr. Besa with anticipation. The college, which continues to emphasize transformative education through its programs, looks forward to a future of "visioning and dreaming beyond" under his guidance.