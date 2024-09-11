Urgent bills needed for OFW Hospital’s legal framework

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) Hospital chief Ralph Julius Mendoza is calling for the swift passage of seven bills that would give the hospital its enabling law.

In an exclusive interview on Daily Tribune’s Usapang OFW, Mendoza revealed there is one consolidated bill from the House of Representatives and six Senate bills currently lined up.

The House bill, HB 8325, seeks to establish the OFW Hospital as a Level 3 facility under the direct supervision of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). The bill has been pending in the House since 25 July last year.

Meanwhile, the Senate is deliberating on several bills that would benefit the hospital.

These include Senate Bill 566, which proposes a sustainable procurement program for government agencies; SB 1512, aimed at establishing Philippine e-health services; SB 2297, which advocates for free annual medical checkups for all Filipinos; SB 2339, which would establish an OFW Hospital and OFW care services in all Department of Health (DoH) hospitals; and SB 2414, which seeks to dedicate hospital wards specifically for OFWs and their dependents.

Mendoza said the approval of the bills would significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to sustain its operations.

“[The OFW Hospital] will become more independent and better equipped to overcome operational challenges,” he said.

Currently, the OFW Hospital is classified as a Level 1 facility with a 50-bed capacity offering primary care services.

Qualified patients include current and former OFWs as well as their eligible dependents. Their medical expenses are covered by funds from the DMW, DoH, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Located in San Fernando, Pampanga, the hospital has been in operation for two years.

During the budget hearing on 9 September, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac reported that 155 nurses and doctors were officially appointed to regular plantilla positions last April.