Tigers claim second straight win

University of Santo Tomas outworked Ateneo de Manila University, 74-64, for its second straight win and a share of the early lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Growling Tigers uncorked a telling 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit and build a significant lead on their way to ending a 17-game, nine-year losing skid over the Blue Eagles.

UST tied defending champion De La Salle University on top of the standings.

Malian Mo Tounkara submitted another double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds while Gelo Crisostomo added 16 markers and 10 boards for UST, which beat Ateneo for the first time since a 68-58 decision in the first round of Season 78 back on 26 September 2015.

Nic Cabanero scored 11 and Mark Llemit got 10 as the Tigers sent the Blue Eagles to their second loss in as many games.

“This team is focused. We are well-prepared every game. The breaks of the game went our way. We were able to get the momentum in the fourth quarter and from there sustained it until the end,” UST coach Pido Jarencio said of the team's best start since Season 82.

Tigers point guard Forthsky Padrigao also did a great orchestrating plays as he dished out nine assists and six points in his first game against his former team.

“Forthsky is the leader of the team, directing the plays, controlling the game. I didn’t even call a timeout. I was even asking them if we needed a timeout, they said, ‘No coach, we don’t want to lose our momentum,’” Jarancio said.

UST fought its way back from a 56-60 deficit with 8:10 left in the fourth canto following a Joshua Lazaro basket.

The Tigresses mounted a smoking counterattack capped by back-to-back buckets by Cabanero to take a 72-60 lead in the last two minutes of the ball game.

Ateneo brought it down to 72-64 with 23.8 ticks left but it was already too late.

Lazaro had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Shawn Tuano made 13 while Kris Porter had 10 markers and nine rebounds for the Blue Eagles, who lost its first two games for the first time since 2013 and first under head coach Tabb Baldwin.

Box scores:

UST (74) --- Tounkara 16, Crisostomo 16, Cabañero 11, Llemit 10, Padrigao 6, Robinson 6, Paranada 5, Acido 3, Lane 1, Estacio 0, Manaytay 0, Pangilinan 0.

Ateneo (64) --- Lazaro 18, Tuano 13, Porter 10, Espinosa 8, Quitevis 4, Ong 4, Bahay 3, Balogun 2, Espina 2, Bongo 0, Edu 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 18-19, 37-41, 55-52, 74-64