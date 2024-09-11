The First Lady’s Corner: Tacloban, Cebu reconnected after 28 years

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos celebrated a significant milestone in Philippine maritime connectivity with the inauguration of the MV Claudine Star in Tacloban City on Tuesday, 10 September.

In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Marcos declared, “The M/V Claudine Star is ready to set sail!”

She expressed pride in the ship’s role in reconnecting Tacloban and Cebu cities by sea after more than 28 years, saying, “We’re sailing towards progress!”

The MV Claudine Star, of Star Philippines Shipping Lines Inc., marks the company’s debut in the RoRo-passenger vessel category.

The state-of-the-art vessel, built in Japan and extensively refurbished in Mandaue City in 2022, measures 74.3 meters in length, 12.2 meters in breadth and 7.2 meters in depth.

This ship will enhance travel between Cebu and Tacloban, operating three times a week — Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Notably, its route will include a scenic passage under the iconic San Juanico Bridge.

In her speech, Marcos expressed her gratitude, “A big thank you to Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez and the Roble family of Star Philippines Shipping Line for making this dream a reality!”

Her attendance at the launch underscored her commitment to regional development and connectivity, highlighting the MV Claudine Star as a symbol of progress and unity.