Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung light up Seoul with epic BigBang reunion

In a dazzling reunion that thrilled K-pop fans worldwide, Taeyang reunited with his former BigBang bandmates G-Dragon and Daesung during his “The Light Year” concert at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea, on 1 September.

The event was more than just a solo show; it was a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the iconic boy group, highlighting the enduring bond between these K-pop veterans.

The concert began with Taeyang performing a mix of his solo hits and newer tracks, but the highlight of the evening came when G-Dragon and Daesung joined him on stage for a series of special performances.

The trio’s first song was “Good Boy,” a hit track by Taeyang and G-Dragon that topped the South Korean music charts in November 2014. It was the first time in years that the two had performed the song live together, sparking a wave of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting this moment.

As clips of the performance circulated on social media, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared, “Thanking Taeyang every second of the day for convincing GD to come on stage. I can’t describe how happy I am to see them reunite and reminisce by performing together.”

The stage was truly set ablaze as Taeyang and G-Dragon effortlessly danced and sang in sync, proving that their chemistry is as strong as ever.

Another standout moment from the concert was the performance of “We Like 2 Party,” a vibrant track released by BigBang in June 2015. With Daesung joining Taeyang and G-Dragon on stage, the trio delivered a fun, energetic performance, with the entire audience singing along.

This special reunion wasn’t just a treat for fans but also a heartfelt celebration of their journey as artists and friends. Taeyang took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the concert, posting photos of himself interacting with his bandmates both on and off stage. G-Dragon also shared moments from the night on his Instagram Stories, showing his support for Taeyang’s solo endeavors.

Legendary lights reunite

Since their debut in August 2006, BigBang has been one of K-pop’s most influential groups, known for their innovative music and boundary-pushing concepts.

Originally debuting as a five-member group, BigBang is now a trio following the departure of Seungri in March 2019 and T.O.P. in May 2023. Despite these changes, the group’s legacy remains intact, with hits like “Fantastic Baby,” “Bang Bang Bang,” “Haru Haru” and “Loser” continuing to resonate with fans old and new.

While each member has pursued successful solo careers — Taeyang as a soulful vocalist, G-Dragon as a trendsetting rapper and producer, and Daesung as a versatile performer — they have always maintained a special connection with each other. Their reunion at “The Light Year” concert was a reminder of the impact they’ve made both as individuals and as a group.

BigBang fans have long awaited the group’s full comeback. Although a planned performance at Coachella in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic, the release of “Still Life” in April 2022 marked their return to the music scene. The track, a poignant reflection on their youth and legacy, testified to their enduring influence in K-pop.

As Taeyang continues his solo journey, the reunion with G-Dragon and Daesung at his concert was a joyful nod to the past and a hopeful glimpse into the future for these K-pop legends. For fans, it was more than just a concert — it was a celebration of friendship, music and the timeless legacy of BigBang.