Surging Meralco craves for payback

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Meralco vs TNT

7:30 p.m. — Terrafirma vs Magnolia

Defending champion TNT and Meralco square off to secure an outright playoffs spot in an exciting rematch in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Although the Tropang Giga got the better of their sister team in their first meeting last month, head coach Chot Reyes knows they will be taking on a different Bolts this time.

Meralco, following its lone loss so far in the import-laden conference, has racked up four straight wins to tie TNT on top of the standings with identical 5-1 win-loss cards.

The Tropang Giga brace for a confident and raging Bolts squad eager for payback in their 5 p.m. tussle.

“We have to understand that it’s not going to be the same. We can’t expect it to be the same type of ballgame,” Reyes said.

TNT outgunned Meralco in the second half of their first-round showdown for a 93-73 blowout last 22 August.

Reyes knows the Tropang Giga will need extra effort to repeat over the Bolts bannered by import Allen Durham, Chris Banchero, Chris Newsome, Anjo Caram and Bong Quinto.

Meralco repeated over Magnolia, 82-74, last Saturday in Panabo, Davao Del Norte.

“We knew from the start that Meralco would be the team to beat because, first of all, they’re the all-Filipino champions with a very good, quality import,” the multi-titled mentor said.