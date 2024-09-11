Sofia Andres leads new glutathione wellness campaign

Luna Aura introduces Sofia Andres as its first celebrity endorser, aiming to reshape how glutathione is viewed in the Philippines. Sofia represents the brand’s goal of breaking boundaries and changing the skin whitening narrative around glutathione.

Sofia Andres, a versatile figure in entertainment, embodies the many roles women play. As a daughter, mother, artist and entrepreneur, she radiates strength and grace. Like glutathione’s benefits beyond whitening, Sofia symbolizes versatility, making her the ideal ambassador for Luna Aura’s Hope Glow Super Glutathione capsules.

“What makes Hope Glow Super special is the proprietary blend of S-Acetyl and Reduced L-Glutathione,” said Luna Aura’s co-founder, JC Alelis. This advanced formula ensures maximum effectiveness, supporting overall wellness, not just skin benefits.

Nica Alelis, founder of Luna Aura, shared her personal experience: “Glutathione in the Philippines has been typecast as a “pampaputi supplement. As a PCOS warrior, I’ve experienced firsthand the benefits of glutathione beyond whitening, and with Hope Glow Super, we’re aiming to shift the conversation. Glutathione is a multi-dimensional supplement that supports overall health and well-being.”

“At the end of the day, family is all you have. I think I’m just too harsh on myself, parang feeling ko I have to do more. l want explore more. I’m just happy that I’m with Hope Glow Super,” stated Sofia.

At the media launch, Luna Aura introduced the #SofialnFullAura campaign, promoting glutathione as a daily beauty and wellness supplement. With Sofia as the face of Hope Glow Super, the brand aims to inspire others to enjoy glutathione’s transformative benefits.