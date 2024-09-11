Smuggled meat seized

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) has seized P85 million worth of meat products in an anti-smuggling operation in Parañaque City.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BoC said authorities inspected a warehouse and discovered a large quantity of frozen food products, including duck, chicken, and pork meat. These items were marked with Chinese and other foreign languages.

To secure the items, the BoC team placed temporary padlocks and seals on the warehouse. Customs examiners will conduct an inventory of the goods in the presence of Manila International Container Port agents and representatives.

The agency stressed that it is “rigorously monitoring and regulating agricultural imports to prevent the entry of illicit products that could undermine the integrity of our agricultural industry.”