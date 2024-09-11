SHOW OF FORCE: Mighty La Salle crushes Adamson by 30

This time, De La Salle University didn’t need late-game heroics from Kevin Quiambao.

Actually, the Green Archers barely needed his presence in the second half as they cruised past Adamson University, 82-52, for back-to-back wins in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The game was already in the bag late as early as the third period when the Green Archers opened a 27-point gap while opening-game hero Quiambao lounging on the bench.

La Salle rained down 15 triples with the last courtesy of Matt Rubico with 22 seconds left for La Salle’s biggest lead and the game’s final count.

“We weren’t really looking at the score. We just played basketball. We tried to keep the energy, that’s why we pretty much used up everybody just so we’ll have the same energy,” Green Archers coach Topex Robinson said of the game where he fielded all of his 14 available players.

Quiambao, who nailed the game-winning triple in La Salle’s close-shaved escape over National University last Sunday, scored 13 of his 21 points in the first two quarters and spent the majority of the second half sitting down.

Doy Dungo listed all of his 15 points from a perfect 5-of-5 from the three-point area while Nigerian Henry Agunanne finished with a double-double of 11 markers and 16 rebounds for the Green Archers, who controlled the boards, 52-36.

It was all over but the shouting for La Salle when Vhoris Marasigan dilled a trey for a 64-37 lead with 2:34 left in the third.

Adamson showed some signs of life in the second canto after a cold start, scoring 21 points compared to only six in the first quarter.

But despite scoring just three markers more than the Falcons’ second quarter points, the Green Archers kept their safe distance heading into the break, 44-27, all thanks to a strong start.

The Green Archers came out smoking-hot right from the tipoff, setting the tone early with their choking defense and efficient shooting.

Quiambao outscored all of the Falcons in the opening period when he tallied seven of La Salle’s 20 points in the first quarter. Adamson had a hard time finding the bottom of the net and was limited to just six in the first 10 minutes of action.

Adamson fell to a 1-1 card despite the 15 points and eight rebounds by Cedrick Manzano.

Meanwhile, reigning titlist University of Santo Tomas dominated Ateneo de Manila University, 77-54, for its second win in as many starts.

Kent Pastrana had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Season 85 Most Valuable Player Eka Soriano contributed 12 markers for the Tigresses, who pulled away for good in the last half of the third period after the Blue Eagles closed in 46-41 with 5:33 remaining.

Tacky Tacatac added 14 points, including four three-pointers, and Amby Ambos chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds for UST.

Ateneo slipped to a 1-1 card and saw Kacey Dela Rosa’s double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds go down the drain.

On the other hand, Adamson stunned La Salle, 66-54, for its second win to equal its win record last season and join UST on top of the standings.

Elaine Etang, a Gilas Women’s 3x3 pool standout, led the Lady Falcons’ charge with 15 points.

The Lady Archers absorbed their second defeat in as many games.

The scores:

La Salle (82) — Quiambao 21, Dungo 15, Agunanne 11, Macalalag 9, Marasigan 8, Gollena 7, Rubico 3, Ramiro 3, Gonzales 3, Abadam 2, Alian 0, David 0, Phillips 0, Konov 0.

Adamson (52) — Manzano 15, Montebon 7, Anabo 7, Yerro 6, Ojarikre 4, Erolon 3, Fransman 3, Alexander 3, Barasi 2, Mantua 2, Calisay 0, Dignadice 0, Ramos 0, Ignacio 0, Ronzone 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarters: 20-6, 44-27, 65-45, 82-52.