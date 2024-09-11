Senator Go aims to support uniformed personnel with new bill

On Tuesday, 10 September, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to the country's uniformed personnel during his co-sponsorship speech for Senate Bill No. 2814, the Free Legal Assistance for Military and Uniformed Personnel Act. The proposed legislation, which Go authored, aims to provide free legal aid to uniformed personnel facing legal challenges arising from their official duties.

Go stressed the importance of supporting those who protect the nation, citing significant strides made during the Duterte administration. “I have always been supportive of our uniformed personnel even before I became a Senator,” he said, referring to the salary increases for uniformed personnel under Duterte.

"Often, our uniformed personnel are placed in dangerous situations that jeopardize their life and limb, putting the future of their family and loved ones on the line to secure peace and order in our country and defend our people," Go added, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining national security.

Despite their valor, Go noted that many uniformed personnel face legal challenges while performing their duties.

"It is often overlooked how those who defend our safety are also in need of defenders for their rights," he explained. He also highlighted the need for proper legal defense, given their limited salaries and the lengthy legal battles they often face.

“Siguraduhin po natin na may pondo ang pulis at sundalo para mabigyan sila ng adequate na legal defense. Alam naman po natin na kulang ang sweldo nila para dyan, napakarami pong fees na binabayaran pag nag hire ng abogado,” he stressed, emphasizing how expensive these legal battles can be.

“It is for this very reason that I ask your support for this measure that would provide free legal assistance to all uniformed personnel, giving them necessary support when they face charges from incidents related to their official duties. Uulitin ko, basta in line of duty,” he appealed to fellow Senators.

Go noted that the bill aims to empower soldiers, police officers, and other uniformed personnel to perform their duties without fear of legal repercussions.