The Wrightsons

Jervi Li tied the knot with her longtime fiancée, Luke Wrightson, on 8 September. Li, famously known as KaladKaren Davila, is also a broadcast showbiz news presenter.

The newlywed shared on her Facebook account: “Wedding in the clouds. Luke and I dreamed of a beautiful sunny day at this fantastic clifftop wedding venue in England. It’s supposed to have the best views overlooking North Yorkshire. Ironically, on our wedding day, the views were covered by a thick fog! It was almost zero visibility! What a one-in-a-million chance!”

She continued: “Unlucky? Not at all. Marrying the love of my life, surrounded by our dearest friends and families, makes me feel like the luckiest woman alive! And hey, who else can say they got married in the clouds?”

For the story of how Jervi and Luke’s relationship began, their commitment to making a long-distance relationship work, Luke’s fascination with a Filipina transwoman and other details about the Wrightsons, do yourself a favor and search online to learn more about this lovely couple.

What matters now is that Jervi and Luke provide inspiration to many, showing that when it comes to romance and true love, the heart knows best. And yes, gender identity, sexual orientation and preference are never barriers for two people committed to love. They understand that love is not always easy — there are trials and challenges — but in the end, true love prevails and triumphs!