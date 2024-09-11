SEASONS OF LOVE — THE PINK KIND

No, this is not a tribute to the iconic anthem from the cult musical Rent, known as Seasons of Love. What we have here today are some of the most celebrated pink lovers and pairings. Through their profession of love, they've spread happiness and inspiration -- not only within the LGBTQIA+ community, but also to the general public. Pink love at its sweetest. Pink romance at its most amorous. A rainbow-colored high that truly celebrates the glory of love.
So, how do we measure the seasons of love? The Wrightsons, Dongpat and VriXian way, of course!
The Wrightsons
Jervi Li tied the knot with her longtime fiancée, Luke Wrightson, on 8 September. Li, famously known as KaladKaren Davila, is also a broadcast showbiz news presenter.
The newlywed shared on her Facebook account: “Wedding in the clouds. Luke and I dreamed of a beautiful sunny day at this fantastic clifftop wedding venue in England. It’s supposed to have the best views overlooking North Yorkshire. Ironically, on our wedding day, the views were covered by a thick fog! It was almost zero visibility! What a one-in-a-million chance!”
She continued: “Unlucky? Not at all. Marrying the love of my life, surrounded by our dearest friends and families, makes me feel like the luckiest woman alive! And hey, who else can say they got married in the clouds?”
For the story of how Jervi and Luke’s relationship began, their commitment to making a long-distance relationship work, Luke’s fascination with a Filipina transwoman and other details about the Wrightsons, do yourself a favor and search online to learn more about this lovely couple.
What matters now is that Jervi and Luke provide inspiration to many, showing that when it comes to romance and true love, the heart knows best. And yes, gender identity, sexual orientation and preference are never barriers for two people committed to love. They understand that love is not always easy — there are trials and challenges — but in the end, true love prevails and triumphs!
Dong Pat
Prior to entering the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) house, Dingdong Bahan and Patrick Ramirez, known by their portmanteau “DongPat,” already had a considerable following on major social media platforms.
What caught the attention and curiosity of many was the fact that this dynamic duo is not only easy on the eyes but also candid, fun to watch and sincere, especially when they share the details of their relationship.
It was refreshing to see a pair of men deeply in love with each other, and the biggest bonus with DongPat is that they don’t fit the usual stereotypes of a gay couple — something I’m sure many can appreciate.
When they look at each other, the connection is electric. Their displays of affection — the way they tease one another, the many times Dong steals a kiss, the way the engineer (Dong) puts Pat at ease and all the documented love languages and romantic gestures they shared inside the PBB house — made us root for, support and embrace this twosome even more.
Messieurs Bahan and Ramirez feel like our own brothers, best friends, favorite cousins or closest nephews. We want to hug them, shower them with love, protect them from bashers and haters, and cheer them on as they walk toward their happily ever after.
DongPat offers a refreshing and dewy portrayal of a different kind of love and partnership.
VriXian
Vrixian Gallano and Christian Martinez have one thing in common: their online gigs as sellers.
Gallano, who also considers himself a musical artist, captured the curiosity of many with his animated responses to “makukulit” buyers who boldly flirted with him during his live selling of shirts, polos and other items. Of course, his charming face, megawatt smile and gym-fit body definitely helped him become an online sensation.
Martinez, on the other hand, also sold clothes and other wares but took things up a notch. He and his crew were seen selling their products half-naked, wearing only boxer shorts, providing fan service with armpit reveals and bicep flexing.
Fast forward to the present, and their many TikTok video collaborations — where they exchange playful banter — are always filled with “harutan” and “pa-kilig” antics. At first, doubters dismissed their actions as nothing more than a way to boost subscriptions, popularity and viewership.
As more videos surfaced, the VriXian portmanteau was born, and we became witnesses to two men whose playful getting-to-know-each-other shenanigans, jokes and shameless displays of fondness grew on us. And yes, we want more of the VriXian’s groovy kind of spectacle.
As of press time, the two have already been spotted at events and other activities, and they continue to collaborate with other TikTokers.
Where will this VriXian game of chance and luck lead? In times when “fluidity” is no longer an issue and two gentlemen are obviously not “autosexual” à la Kourtney Kardashian, pink love will surely triumph once again!
To Jervi and Luke Wrightson, Dingdong Batan and Patrick Ramirez, and Vrix Gallano and Christian Martinez — thank you for making us believe that a true love’s kiss and a prince to go with it are real! Let us celebrate and rejoice in this season of pink love, all the time!