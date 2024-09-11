Revving up fun: Sparking activity in car-free zone

This September, Car Free Sundays at Ayala Avenue celebrates its first anniversary, marking a major milestone in urban living.

As the country’s first initiative of its kind, it has turned one of the busiest streets into a lively community space. Its success has also inspired similar programs in Cebu Business Park, Manila, and Quezon City.

Launched in September 2023, Car Free Sundays quickly captured public interest, drawing over 12,000 attendees on its inaugural day. Today, the event has nearly doubled in size, with an impressive 19,000 participants joining each Sunday.

This weekly ritual has become a staple for many residents of Makati and Metro Manila, fostering a culture of active movement and community engagement.

The initiative appeals to a diverse crowd, from hardcore triathletes training for marathons to families enjoying strolls, friends bonding over shared experiences, and pet owners walking their beloved companions. It has effectively transformed Ayala Avenue into a car-free haven, encouraging everyone to embrace a healthier lifestyle and appreciate the beauty of the city.

Car Free Sundays was created through a collaboration between Ayala Land, the Makati Commercial Estate Association (MACEA), and the local government of Makati. This partnership has garnered enthusiastic support from commercial establishments, merchants, and international fitness brands, all committed to enriching the urban experience through this vibrant community event.

The positive impact of Car Free Sundays extends well beyond individual well-being. The initiative has rejuvenated local cafes and shops, creating a vibrant atmosphere that energizes Makati on weekends. The open space fosters social interactions, physical activities, and wellness initiatives, all while strengthening the sense of community.

On 15 September, Sunday, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., a special celebration will mark the first anniversary of Car Free Sundays. Attendees can look forward to exciting activities, special prizes, and the chance to interact with notable personalities and experts from athletics and fitness. It promises to be a perfect opportunity to celebrate a shared commitment to health and community.