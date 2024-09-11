PNP: New allegations emerge vs Quiboloy

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reported a surge in complaints and alarming

new details against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC).

In a press briefing on Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said numerous individuals had come forward with stories of their experiences at the KoJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City.

“During the 16-day police operation, several people approached us claiming they were victims of Pastor Quiboloy. We are documenting these complaints while protecting their identities,” Fajardo said.

“Some of the victims were minors and their parents approached us to report the abuse,” she said.

Following the reports, the PNP worked with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure that the appropriate support and protection are provided the minors involved.

“These courageous victims have spoken up, revealing their harrowing experiences. The abuse they endured shows an alarming pattern of manipulation and exploitation,” PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said.

He said several victims provided crucial information about the systematic abuse of young women who were referred to as “pastorals.”

“We have identified several ‘inner circle pastorals’ who were particularly vulnerable and suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Quiboloy. Their testimonies have been instrumental in uncovering the full extent of Quiboloy’s alleged crimes,” Marbil said.

He revealed that girls as young as 12 were among those allegedly abused.

Marbil assured the public, “This is just the beginning. The PNP is thoroughly examining the evidence to build a strong case against Quiboloy. We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice.”

Senate to resume Quiboloy probe

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros has vowed to seek justice for the alleged victims of Quiboloy.

“Once we set the date for Apollo Quiboloy’s next hearing in the Senate, I will write to the appropriate court to ensure his presence, in compliance with the Senate’s outstanding warrant of arrest against him,” Hontiveros, who chairs the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said.

Quiboloy surrendered to the authorities last Sunday after more than two weeks of police operations to arrest him in the KoJC compound in Davao City.

The Senate, particularly Hontiveros’s panel, has a standing arrest order against Quiboloy for his persistent refusal to attend the chamber’s inquiry into his alleged crimes.

Hontiveros said that many questions need to be answered by Quiboloy, including the allegations that he sexually abused female members of his church, as well as children.

PNP hopes to keep Quiboloy in custody

The Department of Justice (DoJ), meanwhile, will petition the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) to keep Quiboloy detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, according to Senior State Prosecutor Richard Anthon D. Fadullon.

Fadullon explained during a press briefing that keeping Quiboloy at the PNP facility would simplify logistics, as transferring him between the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Quezon City and Pasig courts for hearings would be challenging.

The QC court has requested his detention at the Quezon City Jail.

Quiboloy is also facing non-bailable charges of qualified trafficking under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 (RA 9208) before Pasig City RTC Branch 159, and charges of child abuse under RA 7610 at the Quezon City RTC.

Both courts will hear cases related to alleged sexual abuse and trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl from 2011.

The Pasig City RTC issued a warrant of arrest against him and five others in April for qualified human trafficking, a nonbailable offense.

He was also ordered arrested on child abuse charges by the Davao Regional Trial Court along with his co-accused identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

DILG urged to probe ‘fake’ cops

On Tuesday in Davao, the city council approved a resolution urging the Department of the Interior and Local Government to investigate the unauthorized use of police uniforms by civilians hired by Police Regional Office 11 Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III during the search operations at the KoJC compound.

Councilor Jesus Joseph Zozobrado, who proposed the resolution, cited Torre’s admission during a 6 September Senate hearing that he authorized civilians to wear police uniforms at the KoJC compound.

Zozobrado this may have violated Article 177 and Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code on the usurpation of authority and the illegal use of uniforms.

The resolution also pointed out that the act breached Davao City Ordinance 0361-17 which prohibits the unauthorized use of military and police uniforms.