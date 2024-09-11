Phl, Indian armed forces seek robust defense cooperation

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Indian Armed Forces renewed their commitment to a more robust defense cooperation.

AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said this development came after both sides concluded their 5th Joint Defense Cooperation Committee and the 3rd Service-to-Service Meeting earlier this week in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

"During the meeting, participants from both parties reviewed and assessed the progress and achievements since their last meeting, highlighting collaborative initiatives and future areas of focus,” Trinidad told reporters on Wednesday.

Trinidad said the participating AFP members and their Indian counterparts shared insights and strategies to address the evolving security dynamics in the region, emphasizing the importance of maritime security and freedom of navigation.

“The AFP and Indian Armed Forces aim to enhance operational coordination through joint exercises, training programs, and technology exchanges,” he added.

The military relations between the Philippines and India have been strengthened through a series of bilateral engagements including the previous signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Industry and Logistics cooperation in November 2017 as well as the establishment of the Joint Defence Industry and Logistics Committee under the signed pact.

Trinidad said these high-level discussions underscored the enduring commitment between the two nations, building on a relationship anchored by the 2006 Defense Cooperation Agreement and the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Industry and Logistics Cooperation.

The Philippines and India are targeting to sustain their joint defense engagement, particularly the conduct of high-level dialogues, education and training exchanges, information sharing, as well as defense industry and logistics cooperation.