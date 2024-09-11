Percy Lapid slay suspect to testify, says brother

Veteran journalist Roy C. Mabasa announced on Wednesday that one of the accused in the murder of his brother, broadcaster Percival C. Mabasa — also known as Percy Lapid — has agreed to testify in the case.

Mabasa revealed that a prosecutor from the Department of Justice (DoJ) informed him of the agreement with Christopher Bacoto. While Mabasa does not know the specifics of the negotiations, he believes that Bacoto’s testimony will strengthen the case against the accused.

Bacoto has been identified as the middleman who hired the gunman who killed Percy Lapid on 3 October 2022, in Las Piñas City. He is currently incarcerated for various crimes, including drug trafficking.

The murder case is pending before the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court. Former Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Q. Bantag, another accused in the case, remains at large despite an arrest warrant.

Mabasa urged authorities to apprehend Bantag as soon as possible.

Lapid, a vocal critic of corruption and abuse of power, was known for his fearless reporting. His murder sent shockwaves through the media community and the nation, highlighting the dangers faced by journalists in the Philippines.

Lapid hosted a popular show called “Lapid Fire” on DWBL 1242. His show featured incisive critiques of government officials and public figures, making him a prominent voice in Philippine media.

He was shot dead while driving in Las Piñas City. The assailants, riding a motorcycle, fired multiple shots at him, resulting in his immediate death.