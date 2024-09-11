Palawan supports Fighting Maroons

The University of the Philippines basketball squads got a major boost ahead of Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

The Palawan Group of Companies threw its all-out support to the Fighting Maroons as they seek to regain the title they lost in the last two editions of the country’s most prestigious collegiate event.

Palawan Group of Companies executives Lilian Castro-Selva, Korina Castro-Fernando and Angelita Castro led the signing of the memorandum of agreement to formalize their support to the school’s basketball program that was represented by Nowhere to Go but UP chairman Jed Eva, UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol, UP men’s team coach Goldwin Monteverde, and women’s squad mentor Paul Ramos.

They sealed the pact in the presence of UP president Angelo Jimenez and some players, coaches and team officials of the UP men’s basketball squad recently.

“As we celebrate our fifth year with the UP men’s basketball team and expand our support to the junior and women’s Teams, this partnership reflects our shared roots and strong bond with the UP community and our Alma Mater,” Castro-Selda said.