PAGCOR sees 2K slot machines

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) on Tuesday announced that it is set to receive nearly 2,000 new and modern slot machines by mid-September.

PAGCOR chairperson and CEO Alejandro Tengco said that the delivery of the machines is part of PAGCOR’s ongoing modernization program aimed at enhancing the gaming experience in Casino Filipino branches nationwide.

Tengco made the announcement during the opening of the IAG Academy Summit at the Hilton Manila as he stressed that the new slot machines will significantly upgrade the game offerings, attracting more visitors and boosting overall profitability.

As PAGCOR prepares for the privatization of its casinos, Tengco said that modernizing the gaming facilities is essential to increase their value and appeal to potential investors. The agency has ordered a total of 3,341 new slot machines, with the first batch of 1,968 units arriving this week.

In addition to the slot machine modernization, Tengco also provided updates on other ongoing PAGCOR programs, including the planned development of more integrated resorts in key tourist destinations in the Philippines.