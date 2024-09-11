Pag-IBIG home loan disbursements reach record highs

The Pag-IBIG Fund announced today that it disbursed ₱77.33 billion in home loans from January to August 2024, marking an increase of ₱383 million from ₱76.94 billion during the same period last year. This is the highest amount of home loan releases for this period in the Fund's history, according to the housing agency.

Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who leads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, lauded the achievement.

“The continued growth of Pag-IBIG Fund’s home loan releases means that more Filipino workers were able to fulfill their dreams of homeownership. This is a step consistent with the government’s efforts to resolve the housing backlog and provide a better quality of life for Filipinos,” he said.

During this period, Pag-IBIG Fund enabled 54,063 members to acquire or improve their homes, staying aligned with its mandate to offer quality and affordable housing.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta attributed the Fund’s growth to the ongoing affordability and reliability of its housing loan programs.

“Pag-IBIG Fund has been a dependable partner for Filipino workers in fulfilling their dreams of homeownership through affordable shelter financing. We are grateful to our members for their continued support of our programs. We also recognize their consistent and timely loan payments, which enabled us to uphold strong collections and high performing loans ratio,” Acosta said.

Acosta also encouraged potential homebuyers to consider Pag-IBIG Housing Loans, noting, “For those who are contemplating on purchasing their own home, now is the best time to avail of a Pag-IBIG Housing Loan. Our interest rates remain low, and our loan terms continue to be affordable and borrower friendly...Pag-IBIG Fund is more than capable of providing shelter financing for our future member-borrowers to help them pursue a secured future for their family through home ownership.”