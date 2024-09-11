Pag-IBIG Fund reports P77.33-B home loans

Pag-IBIG Fund has reached a milestone in its mission to support Filipino workers’ dreams of homeownership, disbursing a record-breaking P77.33 billion in home loans from January to August this year.

This figure represents a significant increase of P383 million from the P76.94 billion released during the same period last year, making it the highest home loan release for this timeframe in the Fund’s history.

This achievement highlights Pag-IBIG Fund’s expanding role in fulfilling Filipino workers’ homeownership dreams.

Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who chairs the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, commented on this success: “The continued growth of Pag-IBIG Fund’s home loan releases means that more Filipino workers are fulfilling their dreams of owning a home. This progress is in line with the government’s efforts to address the housing backlog and improve the quality of life for Filipinos.”

The funds disbursed during this period enabled 54,063 Pag-IBIG members to acquire or enhance their homes. This accomplishment aligns with Pag-IBIG Fund’s mandate to provide accessible and affordable housing to Filipino workers.

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta attributed the Fund’s ongoing success to the affordability and reliability of its housing loan programs.

“Pag-IBIG Fund has consistently been a dependable partner for Filipino workers in achieving homeownership through affordable shelter financing,” Acosta said. “We are grateful for our members’ ongoing support and their timely loan payments, which has allowed us to maintain strong collections and a high-performing loan ratio.”

Acosta encouraged those contemplating homeownership to consider Pag-IBIG Housing Loans.

“Now is an excellent time to avail of a Pag-IBIG Housing Loan. Our interest rates remain low, and our loan terms are designed to be affordable and borrower friendly. With our strong fiscal performance, Pag-IBIG Fund is more than capable of providing the necessary shelter financing to future member-borrowers, helping them secure a stable future for their families through homeownership.”

The record loan disbursement reflects Pag-IBIG Fund’s commitment to its mission and its crucial role in improving housing access for Filipino workers.