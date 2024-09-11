Over 67K vacancies offered during 'Handog' job fair

More than 67,000 vacancies from 915 participating employers were offered for Filipino workers during the "Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat Job Fair" on Friday, 13 September.

In a press briefing, DOLE Undersecretary Carmela Torres said there are 69 confirmed job fair sites organized by 16 DOLE Regional Offices across the country.

Central Visayas has the highest number of job vacancies with 16,039, followed by Calabarzon and Metro Manila with 9,529 and 7,772, respectively.

The top job vacancies are production operator/worker (5,597), customer service representative (1,420), cashier/bagger/sales clerk (977), laborer/carpenter/painter (502), and waiter/server/cook/service crew (433).

Among the top industries participating in the nationwide job fair include manufacturing, business process outsourcing, retail and sales, construction, and financial and insurance activities.

Job seekers are advised to prepare their application requirements such as resume or curriculum vitae, diploma, transcript of records, and certificate of employment for those formerly employed.