ON SILVER PLATTER: Pilac handed JPGT Match Play berth; Ahn secures win

Quincy Pilac had to wring out a victory in the Girls’ 10-12 but it was well worth it in the end.

On Wednesday at the rain-marred final, Pilac carded a final-round 80 to complete an 11-shot victory over Maurysse Abalos in the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 7 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club.

With her opening-round 82, Pilac bested a determined field to total a 162 and claim the third spot in the Match Play Championships next month.

Chan Ahn prevailed over Ryuji Suzuki in sudden death to claim the Boys’ title.

Kelsey Bernardino grabbed the lone spot in the girls’ 10-12 via the multi-series participation.

Abalos wound up with an 89 for a 173 while Althea Bañez shot an 87 for a 175 and third place.

In the Luzon series, the top four finishers from each division, including 8-9, 13-15 and 16-18, will advance to the 1 to 4 October finals at The Country Club.

They will be joined by the top two players from the Visayas and Mindanao series, and standout players from multiple series.

In boys’ 10-12, Ahn charged back with a 76 to force a tie at 154 as Suzuki wavered with an 80. But the former, who competed only in the last two legs, parred the first playoff hole on No. 1 in fading light to clinch the leg title against the latter’s bogey.

Javie Bautista finished third with 159 after a 78.

Despite the setback, Suzuki advanced to the finals, along with topnotcher Vito Sarines, Jose Luis Espinosa and Bautista.

The race for leg honors in 13-15 division is set for an exciting final round as Kendra Garingalao fired a 77 to tie with Precious Zaragosa, who shot a 78, both finishing at 157, setting stage is now set for a thrilling showdown over the final 18 holes in the girls’ competition.

The boys’ 13-15 division title race likewise headed for a dramatic conclusion as Luciano Copok stumbled with an 83, bringing his two-day total to 159, while allowing John Paul Agustin Jr. to close the gap to just one stroke at 160 after a 79.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ premier category, Zeus Sara maintained a commanding nine-stroke lead despite a shaky 78 in challenging conditions, following his brilliant 69 on Tuesday.

In the boys’ 8-9 age division, Zoji Edoc overcame a challenging finish to fend off Isonn Angheng, claiming the leg title in the 36-hole tournament with a 164 total after an 86.

In the girls’ 8-9 category, Venus delos Santos once again demonstrated her dominance by securing another runaway victory — her third consecutive one — with a 75 for a 149 total, outpacing Match Play-bound Eliana Mendoza by 10 strokes.