The National Resilience Council (NRC) Foundation Inc. held its inaugural meeting and elected board officers on 2 September 2024 at the SM Prime Headquarters in Pasay City.

SM Prime’s Hans Sy was elected President of the NRC Board for the year 2024 to 2025, while concurrently serving as its Chairman.

The foundation was incorporated on 19 June 2024, as a science and technology-based foundation dedicated to evidence-informed risk governance.