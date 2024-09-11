NLEX wants to land Mocon

A San Beda University reunion is in the works as NLEX is set to land Javee Mocon from Phoenix in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup.

Road Warriors team governor Ronald Dulatre made the confirmation, saying that they are sending the 29-year-old Mocon in exchange for Ato Ular and a second-round pick in the league’s Rookie Draft in Season 51.

“We are thankful for Ato’s time with NLEX. Although it was brief, he brought energy to our practices and games,” Dulatre said in a statement.

“We wish him nothing but the best in his journey with Phoenix.”

The league has yet to approve the trade.

The 6-foot-3 Mocon could be the spark that the Road Warriors need in the ongoing import-flavored conference, where they currently sport a 3-3 win-loss mark.

In the previous Philippine Cup, he averaged 8.45 points, 6.45 rebounds and 2.27 assists per game for the Fuel Masters.

At NLEX, the transition will be easy as Mocon will be reunited with his former Red Lions teammates in Robert Bolick as well as other former San Beda stars like Baser Amer, Anthony Semerad, Dave Marcelo and Jake Pascual with Borgie Hermida as assistant team manager.