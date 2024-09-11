New and classic flavors for mid-autumn fest

New World Makati Hotel offers well-crafted mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn Festival, presented in elegant boxes inspired by traditional Chinese wooden window grilles.

The hotel’s mooncake collection includes six flavors: Dark Chocolate, Matcha and Durian (new), and Red Bean, Red Lotus and White Lotus (classic), with miniature versions available. An individual box costs P488, a box of four is P2,388 and a box of six is P3,888. Miniature mooncakes are P168 each, or P988 for a box of six.

A 20-percent discount is offered for purchases of 100 boxes or more, or a 10-percent discount for Club Epicure members and orders of 50 boxes.

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes that not only delight the palate but also honor the tradition of reunion and togetherness. To order, call 8811-6888 ext. 3679, 09178884194 or e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.