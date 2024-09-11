NBA 2K25 launches worldwide

Game developer 2K has officially released the NBA 2K25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Brandishing new-gen features and new competitive modes, NBA 2K25 touts major gameplay updates powered by Pro PLAY.

"NBA 2K25 has finally arrived, building off community feedback and bringing players the ultimate basketball proving grounds where they can showcase their skills and Ball Over Everything,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts.

“With the debut of thrilling new competitive modes in The City and MyTEAM, alongside enhanced features and tutorials for beginners, NBA 2K25 offers an unparalleled experience for both seasoned veterans and newcomers."

The series of news innovation in the latest installment of NBA 2K includes The Steph Era, where players can relive or rewrite the championship-studded legacy of the 2017 Golden State Warriors.