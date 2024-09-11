Napolcom clears Abalos, Marbil

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil did not solicit or request monetary assistance or favors in their pursuit of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Vice Chairman and CEO Alberto Bernardo of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) supported the two officials, saying they committed no irregularities in accepting offers from private individuals, as this was legal and allowed under court rules.

“It’s perfectly legal. The rules of court (Rule 113) permit requests for assistance from private individuals,” Bernardo told DAILY TRIBUNE during the Napolcom’s 58th anniversary celebration on Monday.

He cited the example of the government’s execution of an arrest warrant against Quiboloy, where the authorities sought private assistance.

Regarding Guo, Bernardo explained that a private individual offered resources to apprehend the fugitive, emphasizing that the private sector’s involvement was due to the urgency of the situation.

“If Guo wasn’t about to be arrested, the private sector wouldn’t have offered help. There was a deadline, and if she wasn’t apprehended by 1 a.m., the Indonesian government would have released her,” he said, highlighting the importance of timely action.

Bernardo praised the private sector’s patriotism and reiterated that Abalos and Marbil were acting within the legal framework. They rushed to Indonesia to pick up Guo in a private jet lent by an unidentified individual.

“SILG (Abalos) and Chief PNP (Marbil) were just following the rules of court,” he added.

“It was not for Secretary Abalos’s personal benefit. It’s within the rules of court that police officials can call on any individual to assist with executing a warrant of arrest,” Bernardo, a lawyer, said.

This situation was the second instance the government was criticized for accepting such offers.

Previously, Abalos had offered a P10-million reward put up by a private individual for information leading to Quiboloy’s arrest.

The offer of a private jet followed to return Guo to the Philippines. Both the mayor and the evangelist are now in police custody.

Quiboloy’s counsel claimed that such offers implied a “favor in return” for the private donors.

Bernardo clarified that there was no solicitation from Abalos or Marbil, and the private sector involvement was voluntary.

He also revealed that Quiboloy’s camp doubled the reward amount to P20 million for information on the donor who provided the initial reward, which led to threats against the donor and no disclosure of their identity.