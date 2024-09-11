Photos

Mpox cases now at 15

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes and Metro Manila Council (MMC) President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora presided over the Metro Manila Council meeting on 11 September 2024. During the meeting, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a rise in mpox (monkeypox) cases, now totaling 15, with the majority in Metro Manila. Health Undersecretary Gloria Balboa emphasized that mpox is not as alarming as COVID-19 because it is not airborne, but spreads through close skin-to-skin contact. The DOH is urging the public to maintain proper hygiene and is encouraged to launch a widespread information campaign to educate local communities about the disease. Local government units in Metro Manila have been advised to hold town hall meetings to increase awareness among residents. PHOTOS BY YUMMIE DINGDING