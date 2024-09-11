Mober listed in 2024 Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch

Mober, a frontrunner in green logistics services in the Philippines, has been recognized in Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch List of 2024 for its significant impact on the industry and consistent financial growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch List this year focuses on companies and startups that have achieved steady growth, even as venture capital funding in the region hit a seven-year low last year.

This year, Mober secured an additional $6 million in funding from the South East Asia Clean Energy Facility II managed by Clime Capital, building on the $2 million investment received from RT Heptagon Holdings last year.

The funding advances Mober’s mission of providing greener logistics solutions in the Philippines.

Mober is one of only three companies from the Philippines that have made it to the list. It is also one of the five listed companies in the construction and logistics industry.

To qualify for the list, companies must be headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, be privately owned and for-profit, have an annual revenue not exceeding $50 million, and have received no more than $100 million in total funding as of 7 August 2024.