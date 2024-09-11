Match made in custody

In a world where villains usually get away with their crimes — thanks to their power, influence, and well-placed friends — sometimes, just sometimes, the long arm of the law decides to roll up its sleeves and grab what’s rightfully theirs.

And this time, it snagged two high-profile fugitives: Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and former Mayor Alice Guo. Their separate cases may sound like episodes of different crime dramas, but what if — just for fun — we imagined these two fugitives crossing paths on their way to face justice? And even better, what if sparks flew?

Once upon a time, the fugitive pastor preached fire and brimstone, allegedly built a multimillion-dollar empire, but as fate would have it, got charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse, and other friendly neighborhood activities no one should ever condone. He liked to call himself the “Appointed Son of God,” but apparently even divinely appointed titles don’t save one from the feds forever.

Pastor Quiboloy dodged the legal bullet for years, ducking behind his pulpit and shouting that the Lord had his back. Now, the law is breathing down his neck, and Quiboloy may soon have to swap his religious robes for prison garb.

On the other side of the closely followed escape dramas, we have an ex-mayor of Bamban, Tarlac who fled the country with the subtlety of a telenovela villainess exiting the stage. Like all high-flying politicians, Alice Guo probably thought the “Lookout Bulletin Order” was just a suggestion. But, oh no, fate had other plans.

Although arrested under different circumstances, the duo now shares the same custodial center and will have to stay there as they face their respective music.

Now tinker with your imagination: As Alice Guo basks in the morning sunlight, she gets to meet Pastor Quiboloy, still holding onto his holier-than-thou persona. They exchange glances across a holding area, and immediately a connection is made.

Perhaps it’s the shared experience of evading justice that draws them to each other. Or maybe it’s the fact that they’ve both been brought down by their inflated egos, overly confident that they could evade the inevitable. Whatever it is, there’s something in the air that neither divine intervention nor corrupt power can deny — romance.

We imagine them sharing a knowing look as they shuffle past each other. Quiboloy, ever the smooth talker, might say, “So, what are you in for?” Guo, with a dry smirk, would retort, “The usual —corruption. You?”

“Let’s just say I’ve been accused of being too generous,” Quiboloy quips, referencing his alleged human trafficking charges without directly acknowledging them. “Generous in what sense?” Guo asks with a raised brow. “Oh, you know, spreading the word of God, allegedly too far and too wide,” Quiboloy responds, his words soaked in irony.

And so, it begins — a prison transport love story that could put any rom-com to shame. Forget “Bonnie and Clyde.” This is the story of a corrupt mayor and a pastor accused of sins so deep, even the devil might blush. They bond over their fall from grace, comparing legal battles like old friends comparing vacation photos. It’s poetic, really. They were once untouchable, now reduced to comparing the softness of their prison mattresses and planning their legal defenses over instant noodles in plastic bowls.

As their respective custody arrangements are finalized, we can’t help but imagine what would happen if these two high-profile fugitives actually became a couple. They could have their own reality show: “Behind Bars and Beyond” — a gripping tale of two people who thought they were above the law, but instead found love in a hopeless place like their holding cells.

They’d be an unstoppable force: Quiboloy preaching about spiritual salvation, Guo giving lectures on how to muddle up one’s identity. In between court appearances and appeals, they’d enjoy conjugal visits—maybe even start a YouTube channel chronicling their journey from fugitives to reformed citizens.

Of course, this entire fantasy crumbles when reality slaps us in the face. These two aren’t characters in some goofy romcom; they’re individuals facing very serious charges, with very real victims. Justice, though often delayed, is closing in, and these two are finally facing the music.

But hey, isn’t it fun to imagine that even in the darkest places, the unexpected is always possible? And who knows, maybe prison therapy will do wonders for their souls.

