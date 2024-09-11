Malabon brgy residents dismayed over amassing trash

Residents of Barangay Longos, Malabon City are complaining about the foul smell and presence of mosquitoes caused by a massive pile-up of trash materials in their streets.

Numerous residents have posted photos and videos of the trash pile-up, which has taken up one lane of the road and attracted cockroaches and rats.

Aging, a warehouse caretaker along Dalagang Bukid Street, said the trash accumulation has been affecting their health and fishing vessel business.

“Our deliveries are getting delayed. Last night, our trucks couldn’t enter our warehouse because of the trash pile-up blocking our entrance,” she said in an interview.

Aging’s 23-year-old daughter is currently experiencing diarrhea, which she attributes to the buildup of insects and the constant pungent smell.

The caretaker also mentioned that two dead dogs were dumped in the area, worsening the trash condition.

Residents from neighboring Navotas City have also been contributing to the trash pile-up by disposing of their vegetables there. “There are also residents of Navotas that are disposing of their vegetables, with some riding in their L300 vehicles,” Daniel, a tricycle driver in the area, said.

He pointed out that the trash collection in the area had stopped, resulting in the trash build-up.

On Lapu-Lapu Avenue in Barangay Longos, a pile-up of trash materials is emitting a foul odor. Scavengers can be seen collecting sellable materials from the heap of trash.

In response to the complaints, the Malabon City Administrator’s Office has issued a cease and desist order against Metrowaste Solid Management Corporation (MSWMC) due to the stockpiling of waste materials and foul odor. The order also addresses complaints of uncollected garbage on the city’s main roads and streets.

Authorities have found that the drainage system of the waste collectors is not functioning properly, leading to the accumulation of leachate, the liquid that comes off from solid waste materials.

“We released this cease and desist order against MSWMC because of the complaints of waste mismanagement that they collect in Malabon Transfer Station that poses harm to the health and livelihood of Malabon residents,” Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said.