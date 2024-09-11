Makati Med marks milestone

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) has achieved a significant milestone by commemorating 13 years of continuous compliance with the Joint Commission International (JCI) quality and safety standards.

The hospital was first accredited in 2011 and has successfully renewed its accreditation three times since then.

This achievement was recognized at JCI’s 25th Anniversary, where institutions worldwide were honored for their sustained dedication to healthcare excellence, as MakatiMed was among a select group of top hospitals from Europe and the Middle East to receive this recognition for maintaining an exceptional record of 13 years of JCI accreditation.

The award was presented during the 47th International Hospital Federation World Hospital Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Representing MakatiMed were Interim co-president and CEO and medical director Saturnino P. Javier, MD and Pharmacy and Therapeutics Division Head Hazel Faye R. Docuyanan.

JCI officials led by Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, president and CEO, conferred the award.

MakatiMed’s journey to JCI accreditation began under the leadership of former president and CEO Rose R. Montenegro and former Medical Director Benjamin N. Alimurung, MD. The Hospital Compliance, Licensing, and Accreditation Division Head, Mary Milagros D. Uy, MD, has been instrumental in maintaining the hospital’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of healthcare.

Javier emphasized the significance of this achievement.

“The JCI Accreditation of Makati Medical Center reflects the dedication of our entire community to providing safe and top-quality healthcare services,” Javier said.