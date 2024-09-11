Lacuna ranks as top performing mayor

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has been recognized as one of the top five performing mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the latest Social Pulse Survey.

The survey, conducted in August 2024, highlighted the top-performing mayors in the metro. Lacuna expressed gratitude to the survey body and credited her fellow city officials and employees for their dedication and support. She vowed to use this recognition as motivation to continue serving Manilans to the best of her ability.

The survey was based on feedback from adult respondents and has a margin of error of ±3 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte topped the list with a 91.1 percent approval rating. Following closely were Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano with 90.6 percent and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto with 90.1 percent.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay ranked fourth with 89.3 percent while Lacuna rounded out the top five with an approval rating of 88.7 percent.