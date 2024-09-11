Kyiv urges Western allies to help defend against Russian missiles and drones

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on Kyiv’s Western allies on Wednesday to intercept Russian missiles and drones flying over the country’s western regions. Sybiga noted that there have been multiple instances of Russian aircraft violating the airspace of Ukraine’s neighboring and NATO countries.

“There have already been numerous instances of Russian aircraft violating the airspace of neighboring countries and NATO countries,” Sybiga said during a press conference. He urged allied nations to consider "shooting down missiles over the territory of Ukraine" to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

The plea comes as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that the UK would provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional air defense missiles by the end of the year. Lammy, in a joint conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sybiga, also pledged more artillery ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine’s ongoing defense efforts.

In addition, Blinken assured Ukraine that the US is working "with urgency" to address Kyiv's requests for more advanced weaponry, including systems that can target deep inside Russian territory. Blinken emphasized the importance of rapid support, particularly as Ukraine faces ongoing Russian assaults.