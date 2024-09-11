K Brosas and Freddie Webb star in TV5’s ‘Ang Himala Ni Niño’ 

On 30 September, the prequel to the hit TV5 show Niña and Niño, titled Ang Himala Ni Niño, will premiere on TV5. This new series will explore Niño’s past and his first encounters with miracles in the rural town of Bukang Liwayway, focusing on his and his mother Gloria’s new life there.

Ang Himala ni Niño features an exceptional cast, with Zion Cruz portraying the young Niño. The show also boasts two of the industry’s finest actors: Freddie Webb as Lolo Mars and K Brosas as Ate Gege.

Webb, a legendary figure in Philippine TV, is known for his versatile and complex roles. With a career spanning decades and memorable parts in shows like Chicks to Chicks, Home Along Da Riles, and Can’t Buy Me Love, his return as Lolo Mars in Ang Himala ni Niño adds a heartwarming and wise touch, reinforcing his legacy as a master of his craft.

Lolo Mars is Bukang Liwayway’s wise elder, known for his deep spiritual connection and his mysterious ability to perform miracles. As Niño’s guiding light, Lolo Mars instills in him the values of seeing goodness in everyone and staying connected to God through faith and prayer.

Joining the cast is K Brosas, a talented comedienne, singer and actress known for her roles in Sing Galing, Tropang LOL and Talentadong Pinoy. In Ang Himala ni Niño, she shows her dramatic side as Ate Gege, adding depth, warmth and a maternal touch to the story.

Ate Gege takes on the role of Niño’s second mother figure after his own mother, Gloria, leaves to seek better opportunities. She lovingly cares for Niño, ensuring that he grows up with kindness and respect in his heart.

Ang Himala Ni Niño is set to air starting 30 September, Monday to Friday, 11:15 a.m. on TV5.