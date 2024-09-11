IN STAGS WE TRUST: San Sebastian hangs tough, escapes Lyceum

San Sebastian College displayed tremendous chemistry and maturity in the crucial stretch to storm back from a 10-point deficit and beat Lyceum of the Philippines University, 95-93 in the men’s basketball tournament of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 100 yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Staring at an 89-93 deficit in the final 1:19 mark, the Golden Stags dropped a 12-0 run to steal the lead, 96-93, in the last 12 seconds to secure their second victory in the early stretch of the country’s oldest collegiate league.

The Pirates had one more chance to reverse the outcome but Mclaude Guadana’s three-pointer in the dying seconds clanked out.

Stags coach Arvin Bonleon said it wasn’t toughness, talent or skills that paved the way for their victory against a foe heavily billed as a Final Four contender. It was trust.

“I always remind the boys up to the last second that we can’t give up. We have to take each game as if it is a championship game that has no more tomorrow. Win or lose, we have to play our way to bring back the glory to San Sebastian,” Bonleon said.

“They trusted as and we trusted them. We support one another.”

After erupting for a career-high 30 points against Letran College, Rafael Are dropped a double-double with 25 points and 18 assists while Raymart Escobido tallied 23 points for San Sebastian, which forged a tie with powerhouse College of Saint Benilde on top of the team standings with a 2-0 mark.

Tristan Felebrico also had a double-double output with 14 points and 15 rebounds for San Sebastian, which is looking to win its first title since 2009 when it was still bannered by future pros Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang.

John Barba, on the other hand, fired a career-high 25 points but it went for naught as he failed to lift Lyceum to the win column after losing to San Beda in the opener over the weekend.

Meanwhile, last year’s finalist, Mapua University, went through a wringer before escaping Emilio Aguinaldo College, 69-66, to notch its first win of the season.

Lawrence Mangubat scored 15 points as the Cardinals finally bounced back from their 65-78 loss to the Blazers last Saturday.

“Credit goes to the players. They didn’t give up despite the foul trouble from some of the guys,” Mapua head coach Randy Alcantara said.

“We just matched their small ball line up and we were able to defend in the crucial moments.”