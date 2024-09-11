Ilocos Norte gets P158-M aid from Marcos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday distributed P157.9 million in agricultural aid to Ilocos Norte farmers and fisherfolk during the celebration of Marcos Day in Batac City.
Honoring his father, the late former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., on his 107th birthday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pledged to boost farm productivity and combat hunger in Ilocos Norte, the province of the Marcoses.
“This aid is just part of our larger aspiration to recognize the hard work and sacrifices you make for the Ilocos and the entire country,” Marcos told the farmers and fishermen.
“Every step that we take comes under the unity that we have forged between the different agencies of our government,” he added.
Marcos mentioned the national agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor and Employment, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Department of the Interior and Local Government, that were ordered to provide easy access of services to the people.
Around 1,000 farmers, fishermen and livestock raisers from different associations in the province received other support like seeds, tractors, fertilizer, fishery paraphernalia, fuel subsidies and solar-powered irrigation systems worth more than P156 million.
Meanwhile, Marcos assured the people of continued government support for the agricultural stakeholders.
“We are here to continue to support and bring whatever help we can,” he said.
Marcos led in the distribution of financial assistance through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City.
The initiative is aimed at providing aid to 9,500 beneficiaries from Ilocos Norte’s first district, focusing on supporting low-income families and individuals.
The AKAP program is crucial for those facing economic challenges, offering financial relief to help alleviate poverty and promote sustainable growth in marginalized communities.
PBBM hails late father
In a social media post, Marcos paid tribute to his late father on his birth anniversary.
“Happy birthday, Dad! We continue to celebrate you and honor your lasting legacy,” he said.
“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about my father. His wisdom remains a guiding force, a steady voice of reason reminding me of the principles that should lead our nation forward,” he added.
Marcos, who was in Ilocos, attended a mass for his father along with his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos and their children Ilocos Norte 1st district Representative Sandro Marcos, Simon and Vincent.
“To many of us whose lives he touched, let us remember and pay tribute to his memory by reflecting on his legacy and meaningful service to our nation,” he said.
“He is a symbol of hope, a great innovator and a fervent patriot. Indeed, he was a Renaissance man whose thoughts and ideas were far ahead of his time. We should not only celebrate his birthday with festivities, but rather with the spirit of generosity and bayanihan, through giving back to our people,” he continued.
“This is what Apo Lakay wanted and perhaps this is what he always had in his heart and mind — to show his love and care to the Filipino people,” Marcos concluded.
Meanwhile, Marcos said he will follow his father’s credo of being a good Filipino.
“Be a good Filipino. Be a Filipino who loves your countrymen. Be a Filipino that loves your country and do everything and sacrifice everything to achieve that purpose, to achieve that goal that you become a good Filipino and you leave the Philippines a better place than you found it,” he said.
Marcos earlier declared 11 September a special non-working day in the province of Ilocos Norte to commemorate the birth anniversary of his father.