House reiterates: No impeachment talks vs. Sara

Members of the House of Representatives belied for the nth time Vice President Sara Duterte's direct accusations that there are ongoing efforts in the chamber to impeach her.

In a taped interview released on Wednesday, Duterte said the plot to oust her from the country's second-highest post has been "openly" discussed in the House. She pointed an accusing finger at Castro for being "at the center" of the impeachment efforts.

However, in a press conference on Wednesday, Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Adiong categorically denied Duterte's allegation.

“Very simple, hindi po totoo iyan (That is not true),” said Adiong, the budget sponsor of Duterte’s office for 2025.

1-Rider Partylist Rep. Ramon Gutierrez seconded Adiong, saying that any talk of unseating her originated solely from Duterte herself.

"I have heard talks of impeachment, but coming from her. We don't hear it here in Congress. I can guarantee that," Guttierez chimed in.

In the recorded interview, Duterte said, "To recall, in November 2023, France Castro was already talking about my impeachment. She gave grounds for the impeachment complaint they are supposed to file. The impeachment is constantly being discussed openly in the House of Representatives."

Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, a known close ally of the Dutertes, said the purported impeachment is "deeply concerning" considering that he "[does] not doubt the capability of the House of Representatives to impeach the Vice President."

"This move is largely driven by petty political ambitions rather than genuine governance concerns. It reeks of an attempt to eliminate a perceived political rival rather than serving the interests of the Filipino people," Alvarez stressed.

The former speaker, who once shared a bitter feud with the VP, asserted that it would be the "height of recklessness for Congress" to impeach a Vice President who was put into power by 32 million Filipinos—the highest vote ever in the country's history.

"To challenge this mandate through an impeachment, based on shallow political grounds, is a direct affront to the sovereign will of the people... The country risks descending into chaos if this reckless political move proceeds," he stressed.

Political suicide

"Thus, an impeachment, within this context, is political suicide for the administration and chaotic for the nation," Alvarez lamented.

During the initial budget deliberation of her office on 27 August, Duterte directly told House members that she was well-informed that talks to impeach her "have been going on for several months now."