High-end prizes at Highlands Ladies

The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return on 5 October at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas, offering an exciting array of hole-in-one prizes, including a Wenger watch and a luxurious travel cruise package.

Golfers aiming for aces on Nos. 5 and 17 of the Midlands course will have the chance to win a deluxe Wenger timepiece from Lucerne and a four-night Japan cruise for two aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas, courtesy of Baron Travel.

If no one secure an ace, these prizes will be raffled off during the awards ceremony.

Other prizes up for grabs include a two-seater golf cart from EVFMX on No. 3, a P100,000 gift certificate from K&G courtesy of Golf Time Corp. on No. 12, and an XXIO EKS Irons Set Plus from J-Ten Sports Inc. on No. 5 of the Midlands Lucky 9 course.

The Grass Shark, a lightweight and foldable electric caddy worth P200,000, will also be available for golfers who ace No. 9 of the Lucky 9 course. However, if no one wins these prizes during the competition, they will not be included in the raffle draw.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the Taal Volcano eruption, the tournament made a successful comeback in April of last year, celebrating the 18th anniversary of the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies team.

With registration fees set at P5,000 for members and P6,000 for non-members, participants will enjoy green fees, cart sharing, lunch, snacks and entry into the raffle. Tickets are available at the Highlands and Midlands golf courses or through the THLC.