Mountain climbing with companions is better than doing it solo for safety in case of emergency.

Fifteen employees of a Colorado, USA company together climbed the 4,300-meter Mt. Shavano in Chaffee County during an office retreat last 30 August. But the number was no guarantee of a safe hike as one of them learned.

When one male co-worker took a break along the trail, the rest proceeded to the summit leaving him to catch up with the group. The guy reportedly reached the top of the mountain before noon but he failed to rejoin his co-workers as he got lost during the descent.

The group left belongings along the trail to guide him down the Shavano but he got disoriented. He managed to message a co-worker through his phone and was instructed to climb back up to the right trail, BBC reports.

A storm then passed over the area cutting his WiFi signal and preventing him from calling his companions for further guidance. By 1 p.m., rescuers were called in to retrieve the lost guy. When his phone regained its signal, he was able to tell them his location.

Rescuers found him in a gully, unable to walk because of injuries he suffered in several falls.

On the same day, in the state of Wisconsin, a couple called 911 to report that their three-year-old son was missing. The toddler was just playing in their backyard when he disappeared around 7:30 p.m.

Officers from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded and looked for the missing boy in nearby barns and buildings. When they did not find him, the search switched to the 100-acre cornfield behind the house and special equipment was used to help find the toddler in the darkness.

Two hours later, the camera of a thermal imaging drone of the county police department detected a heat spot in the middle of the cornfield. Rescuers ran to the spot half a mile from the house and found the toddler unharmed.

Before he was turned over to his relieved parents, the boy told the officers he had gone after a cat, according to the Daily Mail.