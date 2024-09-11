Go reaffirms full support for military

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the country’s uniformed personnel in his co-sponsorship speech for Senate Bill 2814, also known as the Free Legal Assistance for Military and Uniformed Personnel Act.

This proposed legislation which he also authored, seeks to provide free legal aid to uniformed personnel facing legal challenges stemming from their official duties, ensuring they receive the legal protection they deserve.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, Go emphasized the importance of standing by those who protect the nation, recalling the strides made during the Duterte administration.

“I have always been supportive of our uniformed personnel even before I became a Senator,” Go remarked, referencing the significant salary increases for uniformed personnel under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s leadership.

“This support has been evident when former president Duterte fulfilled his campaign promise to increase the salaries of our uniformed personnel,” he added.

The senator pointed out the sacrifices made by uniformed personnel, who often risk their lives to safeguard the nation.

“Often, our uniformed personnel are placed in dangerous situations that jeopardize their life and limb, putting the future of their family and loved ones on the line to secure peace and order in our country and defend our people,” he said.

Go highlighted the crucial role uniformed personnel play in maintaining national security, often facing dangerous situations in the fight against criminal syndicates and terrorist groups.

He pointed out, however, that despite their valor, many uniformed personnel face legal challenges while performing their duties. “It is often overlooked that those who defend our safety are also in need of defenders for their rights,” he explained.

He shared his concern over instances where soldiers and police officers are unfairly targeted, particularly when they find themselves entangled with influential individuals.

He pointed out that legal battles can be financially draining, often dragging on for years. “Where costs of litigation could, at times, prove to be too burdensome for the meager livelihood earned by our soldiers and police officers, the State must do its part to ensure that those tasked with the duty to serve and protect, are adequately served and protected.”

Meanwhile, Go, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, supported the successful turnover of a new Super Health Center in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur, on Friday, 6 September, underscoring the importance of bringing healthcare facilities closer to Filipinos, especially those in disadvantaged and far-flung areas.

The newly inaugurated Super Health Center is part of Senator Go’s initiative to establish more accessible healthcare facilities nationwide. These centers are equipped to offer a range of medical services, including outpatient care, birthing, laboratory and diagnostic services, and minor surgical procedures.

Designed to alleviate the congestion in larger hospitals, Super Health Centers provide a critical link in the healthcare chain by ensuring that basic medical needs are met within the community-level.