Global maritime meet elects Malaluan as vice chair

The administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Sonia Malaluan, has another hat to wear as vice chairperson of the International Forum on Education and Training for Advanced Seafarers (Ifetas) on High-Tech Maritime Mobility.

The said responsibility was bestowed to Malaluan during her attendance at the inaugural 2024 International Maritime Mobility Forum on 10 September 2024 in Busan, South Korea.

Malaluan will serve a five-year term from 10 September 2024 to 9 September 2029.

Spearheaded by the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Ifetas gathered key stakeholders from seafaring nations, international maritime organizations, and research institutions to address the future of maritime mobility in the face of rapid technological advancements and the global shift toward environmental sustainability.

Further, discussions at the forum focused on the rise of artificial intelligence-powered digital ships, the global transition to a green supply chain under the International Maritime Organization’s b2050 Net-Zero Strategy, and the industry’s development of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships and eco-friendly vessels.

The said technological advancements have prompted calls for a transformation in maritime education and training to equip seafarers for future challenges.

The RoK, in collaboration with its international partners, aimed to create a global platform for training seafarers to safely operate advanced ships.

The forum centered on building international cooperation, establishing a global training platform and securing funding for projects that will prepare skilled manpower for the future of maritime mobility.

Also participating in the forum were the Korea Maritime Institute, Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering, Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia, Korea Maritime and Ocean University, and the Korea Institute of Maritime Fisheries Technology.

The event concluded with the signing of a letter of intent, affirming the participants’ commitment to fostering global cooperation in maritime mobility.