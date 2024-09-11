Get ready for an epic bavarian blowout

Free-flowing beer. Unlimited Bavarian sausages. Non-stop music.

Yes, after last year’s hugely successful Oktoberfest, which drew many German beer enthusiasts and featured authentic, traditional German fare, Oktoberfest is returning to Newport World Resorts. This year, the three-day event promises an even bigger and better celebration, with more offerings and surprises in store.

“2023 was a fantastic year, with three amazing days of celebration,” says John Lucas, Hilton Manila general manager. “We’re excited to do it all again this year and thrilled that Hilton Manila is partnering with Newport World Resorts. Oktoberfest is all about authenticity, and we’ve managed to capture a bit of Munich right here in Hilton Manila.”

Once again, from 24 to 26 October starting at 6 p.m., The Ballroom of Hilton Manila will be transformed into a lively Bavarian beer hall with classic long benches, festive buntings and checkered tablecloths for guests to gather around. World-renowned AnTon Showband, straight from Austria, will keep everyone dancing and singing until the night ends.

Service ambassadors will be dressed in traditional lederhosen (leather trousers or shorts) for men and dirndls (dresses) for women, adding to the authentic German atmosphere.

“Oktoberfest, the traditional German Volksfest (people’s festival), is now considered the largest festival in the world,” adds Knut Becker, NWR vice president for food and beverage operations.