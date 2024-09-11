Get ready for an epic bavarian blowout

Free-flowing beer. Unlimited Bavarian sausages. Non-stop music.
Yes, after last year’s hugely successful Oktoberfest, which drew many German beer enthusiasts and featured authentic, traditional German fare, Oktoberfest is returning to Newport World Resorts. This year, the three-day event promises an even bigger and better celebration, with more offerings and surprises in store.
“2023 was a fantastic year, with three amazing days of celebration,” says John Lucas, Hilton Manila general manager. “We’re excited to do it all again this year and thrilled that Hilton Manila is partnering with Newport World Resorts. Oktoberfest is all about authenticity, and we’ve managed to capture a bit of Munich right here in Hilton Manila.”
Once again, from 24 to 26 October starting at 6 p.m., The Ballroom of Hilton Manila will be transformed into a lively Bavarian beer hall with classic long benches, festive buntings and checkered tablecloths for guests to gather around. World-renowned AnTon Showband, straight from Austria, will keep everyone dancing and singing until the night ends.
Service ambassadors will be dressed in traditional lederhosen (leather trousers or shorts) for men and dirndls (dresses) for women, adding to the authentic German atmosphere.
“Oktoberfest, the traditional German Volksfest (people’s festival), is now considered the largest festival in the world,” adds Knut Becker, NWR vice president for food and beverage operations.
This year, shares Becker, they are introducing Lebkuchenherzen, a heart-shaped gingerbread cookie as additional attraction of the celebration.
“We’re introducing lebkuchenherzen. It’s like gingerbread but in the shape of a heart. During Oktoberfest, we’ll have a booth where a chef will use icing to write personalized messages, like ‘prost’ or ‘cheers,’ for you or your loved ones — free of charge. It’s extremely popular in Germany,” Becker says.
Of course, bier lovers are in for a treat this year with classic Bavarian draft beers from the world’s oldest brewery, Weihenstephan. The lineup features three award-winning German beers: Weihenstephaner Original Helle, with a light, refreshing flavor and a hint of spice; Hefeweissbier, a white-foam beer with a creamy blend of banana and clove; and Hefeweissbier Dunkel, a sparkling, full-bodied beer with caramel notes, perfect for pairing with German desserts.
The spread will be equally impressive, with freshly baked pretzels, German rye bread with savory dips, Munich-style sausage salad, pork bratwurst, frankfurters with sauerkraut, crispy pork knuckle, chicken schnitzel and cheesy spaetzle. For dessert, indulge in baked apple tart and Kaiserschmarrn (sweetened pancake), completing the authentic Bavarian feast.
“We have a German chef who works tirelessly to bring the full authenticity of the Bavarian festival to life,” says Lucas.
The games will also be a major highlight this year, featuring beer drinking and beer holding contests with both male and female categories. Women will compete with half-liter steins, while men will hold one-liter steins. Those who can hold their beer the longest will win prizes.
So, get first dibs on Oktoberfest tickets for P4,900 with the early bird promo, available until 30 September. Starting 1 October, tickets will be priced at P5,400. All ticket holders can also enjoy an overnight stay at Hilton Manila with breakfast for two at a special rate of P7,500 per room during the festival. Visit www.newportworldresorts.com.
Prost!