Europeans fancy Solheim underdog tag

GAINESVILLE, Florida (AFP) — Europe’s Solheim Cup golfers will happily adopt an underdog mindset against their American rivals this week even as they try to take the trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

The host Americans have three top-10 players, including world number one Nelly Korda and six in the world ranking top 21 against two for Europe entering the biennial women’s golf showdown starting Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

“When you look on paper, the US team is very strong,” Sweden’s Linn Grant said Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s bad going into this week knowing we have to give a good fight to keep the Cup.”

The US women lead the overall rivalry 10-7 with one drawn but the Europeans have four wins and a draw in the past seven events.

Europeans have taken the trophy in the past three events in thrilling fashion — 14.5-13.5 at Gleneagles in 2019, 15-13 at Inverness in 2021 and 14-14 as defending champions in 2023 at Spain’s Finca Cortesin.

“Don’t necessarily think everything is just going to roll our way just because we’ve been successful over the last previous ones,” European captain Suzann Pettersen said.

Teams will play four foursomes and four four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding singles matches on Sunday.