Elegant four-course kaiseki dinner with Champagne Pommery at Yamazato Manila

Get ready for a night of luxury as Champagne Pommery and Yamazato Manila team up for a unique event blending French sophistication with Japanese cuisine. On 13 September, experience Yamazato’s refined dining with the sparkling touch of Champagne Pommery for a one-of-a-kind gastronomic journey.

The evening starts with premium nigiri sushi paired with Pommery Brut Royal, setting the stage for a night of French and Japanese flavor fusion.

Next, enjoy the Shiizakana course featuring a Manila Bay Sunset bisque with seafood and sea urchin, grilled sazae turban shell with scallion miso, deep-fried pike conger and asparagus wrapped in nori, and Tenshi no Ebi with coconut, caviar and salmon roe, all paired with Pommery Brut Rosé.

As the evening continues, the Wanmono course offers sustainably sourced Maya-Maya steamed with egg and sakura essence, served with snow crab glaze, salmon roe, mizuna greens, and red bean rice, paired with Pommery Grand Cru Royal.

The grand finale, Shokuji, features perfectly grilled A4 Saga wagyu beef with seasonal vegetables, rice, pickles and miso soup, paired with 2004 Champagne Pommery Cuvée Louise.

For dessert, enjoy a rich chocolate mizu-manju with gold leaf and a selection of seasonal fruits.

Visit Yamazato on the second floor of Hotel Okura Manila for this exclusive dining experience on 13 September at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, call 0917-8189868 or 5318-2888, or email yamazato.service@hotelokuramanila.com.

Special guest Alex Tarditti, Pommery brand ambassador, will be present to showcase the exceptional pairings of Pommery Champagne with Yamazato’s fine dining offerings.