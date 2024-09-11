Eala bombs out of Guadalajara

Alex Eala’s journey to the Guadalajara Open Akron title comes to an end absorbing a 2-6, 2-6 loss to world No. 45 Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic in the Round of 32 at the Akron Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico last Wednesday.

Eala, No. 147 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, competed for one hour and 36 minutes before losing to the experienced Czech netter.

Still, it was a good run for the 19-year-old Filipina tennis sensation.

Eala, a Rafael Nadal Academy graduate, displayed her prowess in beating Fanny Stollár of Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, and Samantha Murray Sharan of Great Britain, 6-4, 6-2, in the qualifying round to make it to the main draw.

Prior to this competition, Eala joined the Guadalajara 125 Open last week where she lost to Tatjana Maria of Germany in the Round of 16 of the women’s singles 5-7, 2-6.

Despite the setback, Eala remains grateful for the opportunity to improve during her time in Mexico.

“What an honor to be under the lights of Guadalajara! Didn’t perform how I would’ve liked today but I still had so much fun trying to find my way and solve those problems out on that court,” Eala said.

“Gracias Guadalajara para ser tan amable. Hasta pronto.”