DepEd, LBP join hands for classroom repair

The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) for the repair of classrooms that have been damaged by recent natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes.

Under the memorandum of understanding, LBP will fund the repairs with P500,000 per school for the duration of the two-year partnership.

LBP President Lynette V. Ortiz shared that the LBP Leasing and Finance Corporation and the LBP resources and development corporation has contributed an extra P1 million in funding and construction assistance for the selected schools.

In his speech during the signing of memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, 11 September, Education Secretary Sonny Angara thanked LBP for its kindness and generosity.

“We really feel your concern and it is clear that you have chosen communities that will really benefit from the donations,” Angara said.

In the memorandum of understanding, concerned Schools Division Offices will oversee adherence to government standards and facilitate learning continuity during repairs. School heads, meanwhile, will manage documentation and updates, while Schools Division Engineers will coordinate with LBP’s technical team for the repair activities.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, LBP will also mobilize its employees as volunteers, promoting a culture of community service.

“We are introducing this volunteerism component that will mobilize employees to participate in repair and renovation efforts as well as support activities for both communities and learners involved,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz also committed to help DepEd in connecting with other banks to include Adopt-a-School Program of DepEd as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Angara applauded this commitment, citing that the agency welcomes other partnerships to improve the delivery of basic education services in the country.

“If we put together the combined CSR of all the banks, we will make a dent. We are looking forward to more partnerships in the future,” he said.