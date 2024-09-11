Delivery rider nabbed for robbery

Authorities reported that a 26-year-old delivery rider was arrested early Tuesday morning for robbing a house in the municipality.

The suspect, identified only as alias Dex, was apprehended by police in a follow-up operation in Barangay Manggahan around 1:05 a.m.

According to the investigation, the suspect was familiar with the victim’s house and gained entry by climbing up a nearby pole and then scaling the house’s second floor.

Inside the house, the suspect took the victim’s wallet. The noise he made woke up the 42-year-old female victim, identified as alias Melody. The suspect punched the victim and threatened her not to report the incident to authorities.

The suspect then fled the scene by sliding down the pole.

During the follow-up operation conducted by the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station, the suspect was positively identified by a child of the victim who had witnessed the burglary and recognized the clothes he left at the crime scene.